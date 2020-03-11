Antibiotic Resistance Market By Disease Type (Urinary Tract Infection, Intra-Abdominal Infections, Blood Stream Infections, Clostridium Difficile Infections and Others), Pathogen Type (Acinetobacter Baumannii, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, Staphylococcus Aureus, Streptococcus Pneumoniae and Others) Drugs Class (Oxazolidinones, Lipoglycopeptides, Tetracyclines and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

antibiotic resistance market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global antibiotic resistance market are Achaogen, Inc, Nabriva Therapeutics plc, BioVersys AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Destiny Pharma plc, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Westway Health, NEMESIS BIOSCIENCE LTD, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, The Medicines Company, ALLERGAN, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, CARB-X, MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC, , Novartis AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AbbVie Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global antibiotic resistance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global antibiotic resistance market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Antibiotic Resistance Market

Antibiotics are the medications that are widely used for the treatment of various types of infections. Antibiotics resistance develops when infections stop responding to the existing antibiotics. It becomes major health and economic challenges of global public health concern. It is potentially threaten to the effective treatment of the infectious infections.

According to the statistics published by Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, antibiotics resistance was responsible for over 700,000 deaths every year worldwide including more than 50,000 in the U.S and the Europe. Increases of cases of prevalence rate, Advances in antibiotics and immunization and accelerate demanding of novel therapies are the drivers for market growth.

Market Drivers

Increases of cases of prevalence rate of infectious diseases worldwide is act as drivers for market growth Advances in nutrition, antibiotics and immunization is accelerating the market growth

Accelerate demanding of novel therapies is enhancing the market growth

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor infections is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable is restraining the market growth

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Antibiotic Resistance Market

By Disease Type

Urinary Tract Infection

Intra-Abdominal Infections

Blood Stream Infections

Clostridium Difficile Infections

Others

By Pathogen Type

Acinetobacter Baumannii

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

Staphylococcus Aureus

Streptococcus Pneumoniae

Others

By Drugs Class

Oxazolidinones

Lipoglycopeptides

Tetracyclines

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Nabriva Therapeutics plc received approval from the FDA for Xenleta (lefamulin) a first-in-class semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic indicated as a first-line monotherapy for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults. The FDA approval of Xenleta is significant milestones for the company to address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance and provide efficient treatment options for patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

In May 2018, CARB-X entered into research collaboration with MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC to develop pyrrolocytosine, a new class of antibiotics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. Under the terms of the deal, MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC received USD 2.3mm and is eligible to receive up to USD 3.9mm upon achievement of certain future milestones. The collaboration will immensely enhance development and innovative approaches to address the rising threat of drug resistance worldwide.

