Masterbatch Market Huge Growth, Latest Trends And Demand Forecasts By 2026|Clariant, Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., PolyOne Corporation

Global masterbatch market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Masterbatch is a solid or liquid additive used to impart and enhance the properties of plastics and packaging materials. It is used by various end use industries like packaging, building & construction, food, beverage and many others. It is also widely used in automobile sector and helps the companies in making cost affective automobiles which results in increasing the overall efficiency of the product.

Global Masterbatch Market Segmentation:

Global Masterbatch Market By Type (Color Masterbatch, Additive Masterbatch, White Masterbatch, Black Masterbatch, Filler Masterbatch)

Polymer (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide)

Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture, Transportation, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Electrical, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global masterbatch market are Clariant, Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Creta Plastics, Plastiblends, Hubron International, Tosaf Compounds Ltd., Penn Color Inc., RTP Company, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives, K.D. FEDDERSEN, High Tecnology Masterbatches S.L., AMERICHEM, Astra Polymers, Jiangsu Pulaike Hongmei Masterbatch Co., Ltd., CONSTAB, Dainichiseika Color & ChemicalS Mfg. Co.,Ltd., Alok Masterbatches Pvt.Ltd, Vanetti S.p.a., Rajiv Plastic Industries among others.

