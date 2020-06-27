Modacrylic Fiber Market to Set Amazing Growth by Key Players | KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd (China), FCFA (China)

Modacrylic Fiber Market report comprises of an all-inclusive market data that makes it easy for the Chemical and Materials industry to take strategic decisions and attain growth objectives. This exclusive and excellent market report has been formulated by a team of keen analysts, skilled researchers and skilled forecasters who work strictly for the best outcome. The scope of this Modacrylic Fiber Market business document can be overviewed in terms of industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report assures brilliant solution to the challenges and problems faced by Chemical and Materials industry.

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 744 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 942 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Modacrylic fibre is a synthetically manufactured and a copolymer that is flame resistant. Though it burns when exposed to flame but does not melt or drip. Modacrylic fibers are widely employed in high-performance protective clothing. They can be easily dyed, show good press and shape retention, and are quick to dry. It has its wide application in protective apparel, hair fiber, upholstery & household, pile, and industrial fabrics.

Top Competitors of Modacrylic Fiber Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in modacrylic fiber market are KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd (China), FCFA (China),Fushun Huifu Fire Resistant Fibre Co. (China), Chinatexnet.com (China), Jiangsu Jinmao International E-Commerce CO.,Ltd, Weiku.com, Tianjin GT New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China), dralon (Germany), Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. (India), TAEKWANG Industrial Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Grupo Kaltex, S.A.de C.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation (China), Japan Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Protective Apparel

Hair Fiber

Upholstery & Household

Pile

Industrial Fabrics

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology: Global Modacrylic Fiber Market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

