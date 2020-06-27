Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years|Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market business document deals with systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the issues related to the marketing of goods to serve the Chemical and Materials industry with excellent market research analysis. The report can be referred efficiently by both traditional and new players in the industry for complete know how of the market. Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market report has been generated by keeping in mind all the vital aspects of the market research that simply brings market landscape into focus. This market report also makes available the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for the company.

Global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The market analysis of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market report provides an examination of various market segments that are supposed to witness the fastest development amid the estimated forecast years from 2019 to 2026.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Segmental Analysis:

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market By Chemistry {Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Manganese Oxide Spinal (LMO), Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LI-TO)}

Technology (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Mechanical Process, Others)

End-User (Automotive, Power, Industrial, Marine, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Some of the major players operating in global lithium-ion battery recycling market are Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, innovative battery recycling, Global Technology Systems, Inc., ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, AKKUSER OY & DIGITOIMISTO ROI, American Manganese Inc., Battery Recycling Made Easy, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Interstate Batteries, LI-CYCLE CORP., Lithion Recycling, Neometals Ltd, OnTo Technology, LLC., Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, Storage Battery Systems, LLC among others.

Drivers: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market:

Effective use of lithium ion batteries in bio-medical devices

Increased use of lithium-ion batteries in automobiles and devices

Restraints:

Heavy waste generation in the form of landfills by lithium batteries

Transportation of lithium batteries is risky



Research Methodology: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Distributors, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

