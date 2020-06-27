Lactic Acid Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Corbion, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd, Futerro SA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Lactic Acid Market business document has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the Chemical industry. This market report makes use of most modern tools and techniques for collecting, researching, analysing and estimating market data. The market analysis carried out in this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. The Lactic Acid Market report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist Chemical industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

Global lactic acid market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.42% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year.

Global Lactic Acid Market Segmentation:

By Raw Material

Corn

Sugarcane

Cassava

Other Crops

By Application

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Polyactic Acid

Others

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By End-User

Packaging

Textile

Electronics

Automotive

Biomedical

Other

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lactic acid market are Corbion, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd, Futerro SA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Vigon International, Inc, Cargill, Incorporated., CELLULAC, Musashino Chemical (China) Co.,Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Galactic s.a., BASF SE, TEIJIN LIMITED., Synbra Technology bv, NatureWorks LLC, GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD., Mitushi Biopharma, Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co., Ltd., Jiaan Biotech among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, Corbion nv announced that they have acquired lactic acid business of Archer Daniels Midland which includes the delivery and sales of sodium lactate, lactic acid and potassium lactate products. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in North America Market

In October 2015, Lotte announced the launch of their new milk chocolate product which contains good lactic acid bacteria. This sweet day’s lactic acid bacteria chocolate contains more advantageous bacteria. They are coated and stored within the fat of the products so can reach the stomach alive and will stay active for long. This product can also be stored in the room temperature

