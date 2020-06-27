Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Type (Imagery Analytics, Video Analytics), Collection Medium (Satellites, UAVS, and GIS), Application- Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports adds “Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market at global and key country level.

The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market to grow from USD 6.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 27.9 Billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.1% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market:

Google (US)

Trimble (US)

Maxar Technologies (US)

Harris Corporation (US)

RMSI (India)

Hexagon (Sweden)

TomTom (Netherlands)

UrtheCast (Canada)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Alteryx (US)

Esri (US)

Orbital Insight (US)

Planet Labs (US)

GeoSpoc (India)

Sparkgeo (Canada)

Geocento (Oxfordshire)

Mapidea (Portugal)

Geospin (Germany)

ZillionInfo (US)

“On-premises deployment mode to hold a higher market share during the forecast period”

Organizations have been gradually recognizing the importance of geospatial imagery analytics and have started deploying them as per their needs. On-premises geospatial imagery solutions enable organizations and government bodies to handle data compliance, as well as security and regulatory requirements.

The growth of the Asia Pacific (APAC) region can be attributed to the focus of countries, such as China, India, and Japan, on the adoption of new technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies.The increasing number of startups and growing government investments in geospatial technologies in APAC are expected to drive the adoption of geospatial imagery analytics software and services in the region.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Market

4.2 Top Three Industry Verticals

4.3 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market: By Region

4.4 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market In North America, By Application And Industry Vertical

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Use Of Ai And Big Data To Enhance Geospatial Imagery Analytics Solutions

5.2.1.2 Presence Of Significant Competition Among Market Players

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations And Legal Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Implementation Of 5g Networks And The Increasing Number Of Iot Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration Of Geospatial Imagery Analytics Data With Enterprise Solutions

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Monitoring Oil Sands Mines Of Alberta

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: To Monitor Forest Cover Changes In Madhya Pradesh, India Using Geospatial Imagery Analytics

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 The International Organization For Standardization 27001

5.4.3 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.4.4 Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act Of 1996

5.4.5 Health Information Technology For Economic And Clinical Health Act

5.4.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act Of 2002

5.4.7 Personal Data Protection Act

5.4.8 Open Geospatial Consortium

5.4.9 World Wide Web Consortium

…..More

List Of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2016–2019

Table 2 Factor Analysis

Table 3 Global Market Size And Growth Rate, 2018–2025 (Usd Million, Y-O-Y %)

Table 4 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Imagery Analytics: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Video Analytics: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, By Collection Medium, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Geographic Information System: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Satellites: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Others: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Surveillance And Monitoring: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Construction And Development: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Energy And Resource Management: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Conservation And Research: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Disaster Management: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Exhibition And Live Entertainment: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Other Applications: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, By Deployment Mode, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 21 On-Premises: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Cloud: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, By Organization Size, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Large Enterprises: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, By Industry Vertical, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Defense And Security: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Government: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Environmental Monitoring: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Engineering And Construction: Market Size, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

…..And More

