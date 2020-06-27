Organic LED Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2020|key players like LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

OLED technology is garnering more acceptance among end users since they are thinner, brighter, lighter in weight, more power efficient and offer higher contrast as compared to LCDs. OLEDs offer wide viewing angles, faster response time, higher contrast ratios and more saturated colors to enhance viewing experience of end users. OLED is one of the most promising display and lighting technologies that has the capability of offering power efficiency lighting and is superior compared to the fluorescent tubes and incandescent bulbs. OLED technology helps the end user to create flexible display and lighting panels.

LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Universal Display Corporation.

The World OLED technology market is predicted to show a promising growth during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly lighting products that would consume less energy. This is the major factor driving the world OLED market. OLEDs are primarily used for display and lighting functions. Based on the rapid technological developments taking place, OLED technology has shown drastic improvement in the past few years.

Organic LED Market is expected to garner $37.2 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020. OLED, also known as organic light emitting diode is a flat light emitting technology developed by placing thin organic films between two conductors.

