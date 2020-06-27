Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs) Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2026 | Top Players- Bayer AG, Corteva, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Syngenta, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm

Global insect growth regulators (IGRs) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1284.79 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Insect growth regulators are chemical compounds that are synthetically produced for modifying the hormones of insects and pests to control their reproduction cycles. These regulators can be used for reducing the population levels of various insects such as fleas, cockroaches, mosquitos, and various others. These regulators are also used for inhibiting the growth/maturity of various insects which can subsequently result in the removal of these insects.
Drivers and Restraints of the Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs) market
Market Drivers:
Increasing demands for eco-friendly products for crop protection; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
Rising levels of application areas for these compounds in commercial pest control is expected to fuel the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
Lack of effectiveness throughout the pest and insect growth stage; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth
Lack of operability as an individual controlling compound and requiring various combination of products to provide effective results restricts the market growth
Slower efficiency in product operations is expected is another factor impeding the growth of this market
Competitive Analysis:
The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Bayer AG, Corteva, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Syngenta, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Central Life Sciences, Valent U.S.A. LLC, Russell IPM Ltd, McLaughlin Gormley King Company, OHP, Inc., Control Solutions, Inc., Central Garden & Pet Company, Certis USA L.L.C., Atticus LLC.
Global Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs) Market Segmentation:
By Type: Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors, Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics, Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents, Ecdysone Antagonists
By Form: Bait, Liquid, Aerosol
By Application: Agricultural & Garden, Livestock Pest, Commercial Pest Control, Others
By End-User: Agriculture, Residential, Commercial
To comprehend Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs) market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs) market is analyzed across major global regions.
- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs)are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year to 2025
