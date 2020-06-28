Latest Research Report Alcoholic Beverages Market Report with Top Companies Analysis like Diageo, Bacardi Limited, Growth, Opportunity, Sales, Trends, Service Applications, Forecast To 2027

The global alcoholic beverages market was valued at $1,439 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,684 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of +3.0% from 2018 to 2025. Most cultures across the globe have traditionally consumed various types of alcoholic beverages; however, local specialty alcoholic beverages account for the majority share. Only a small number have evolved into commodities that are produced commercially on a large scale. On a global level, beer from barley, wine from grapes, and other distilled beverages are sold as commodities. The pricing of these beverages is determined by the costs of production and the duties levied on those costs. The effects of prices as measured with price elasticities differ across countries and in different time periods.

The growth of the global alcoholic beverages market is driven by increase in global young‐adult demographic, surge in disposable income, and rise in consumer demand for premium/super premium products. However, high cost of premium/super premium products and escalation of nonalcoholic beverages market, owing to increase in health concerns are expected to restrict the market growth in the near future. Furthermore, recent developments in honey-derived products appear to be a viable alternative to produce innovative alcoholic drinks for the consumers and to drive the future growth of this market.

Profiling Key Players: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Heineken Holding NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co., Pernod Ricard SA, SABMiller Ltd., and United Spirits Ltd. Other market players (not profiled in report) in the value chain include Accolade Wines Ltd., Asahi Breweries Ltd., Brown-Forman Corp., Carlsberg A/S, China Resources Beer Company Limited, Rémy Cointreau SA, Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates, Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd., and The Wine Group.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Key Segments By Type Beer Ale Lager Hybrid Distilled Spirits Rum Whiskey Vodka Others Wine Sparkling Fortified Others Others By Distribution Channel On-Premises Liquor Stores Grocery Shops Internet Retailing Supermarkets Convenience Stores



Different top-level key players are also enlisted in order to obtain in-depth knowledge and informative data of companies. Some of the key players are also profiled in this research report, which includes Alcoholic Beverages Market. Different industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique are further used while analyzing the global Alcoholic Beverages Market.

Consumption of alcoholic beverages in North America is expected to increase due to growth in young‐adult population and elevated consumption of high-quality alcoholic beverages. On the other hand, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to witness significant increase in demand for alcoholic beverages during the forecast period in Asia-Pacific. This is attributed to substantial growth in disposable income in this region. However, Europe is expected to grow at the highest rate, closely followed by LAMEA, owing to increase in alcohol drinking demographics.

Finally, all aspects of the Alcoholic Beverages Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

