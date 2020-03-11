According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the cigarette lighter market in North America reached a value of US$ 380 Million in 2019. The North America region provides a stable market for cigarette lighters owing to the significant number of smokers in the region. A cigarette lighter is a flame-producing device that is used to ignite tobacco products like cigarettes, pipes and cigars. It comprises a metal or plastic container filled with pressurized liquid gas or flammable fluid, means of ignition, and some provision for conveniently extinguishing the flame.

Some of the key players being BIC SA/ADR OTCMKTS: (BICEY), SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR OTCMKTS: (SWMAY), Cricket Lighters (Swedish Match Lighters BV), CLIPPER (FLAMAGAS, SA) Realty Inc NYSE: (CLPR).

Over the years, the sedentary and stressful lifestyles of the people residing in the region have boosted the sales of cigarette lighters. This has also been supported by the increased production and demand for automotive cigarette lighters, which are designed to power electrically heated cigarettes. Moreover, with technological advancements, the leading key players in the region have introduced innovative lighters in terms of design, convenience, prices and product functionality. They have also designed electronic cigarette lighters to increase their profitability, which has further facilitated the growth of the cigarette lighter market in the region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 448 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Plastic

Metal

Other

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Flint Cigarette Lighter

Electronic Cigarette Lighter

Other

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

