By IMARC Group, titled “North America Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America diaper market reached a value of US$ 47.7 Billion in 2019. Also known as nappies, diapers are absorbent garments that are worn by infants or adults to urine and defecate without using a toilet. They are manufactured from natural or synthetic fibers and plastic resins to provide softness and pleasant feeling. Diapers offer high elasticity and enhanced comfort qualities. At present, manufacturers in North America are employing skin-friendly compounds, such as aloe vera, for to production of diapers to prevent skin irritation caused by chemicals.

Some of the key players KAO CORP/ADR OTCMKTS: (KAOOY), Kimberly Clark Corp NYSE: (KMB), Procter & Gamble Co NYSE: (PG), STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 5 75 NTS NYSE: (SCA), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR OTCMKTS: (UNICY), etc.

North America currently represents one of the largest markets for diapers, owing to the high literacy rates, awareness among parents about the proper hygiene of babies and many large numbers of the working population. Similarly, a rise in the geriatric population, along with high obesity rates, is resulting in the growing incidences of adult incontinence. This, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for adult diapers in the region. Besides this, the increasing innovations in product development, such as bio-based disposable diapers, are creating a positive outlook for the market in North America. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.8 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 0.38% during 2020-2025.

Adult Diaper Market Breakup by Product Type:

Pad Type

Flat Type

Pant Type

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Disposable Diapers

Training Diapers

Cloths Diapers

Swim Pants

Biodegradable Diapers

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Conveniences Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

