IN THE NAME OF THE BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA

mbajada de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela en Senegal Concurrente para Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Gambia y Cabo Verde

On behalf of Venezuela, I would like to formally express my dismay at the arrest by the authorities of the Republic of Cabo Verde (“Cabo Verde”) of Mr Alex Saab, Special Envoy of the Government of Venezuela (the “Special Envoy”), while in transit for a mission to be performed in a third country.

Venezuela is also very concerned about the fact that the arrest was made on 12 June 2020 on the basis of an INTERPOL Red Notice issued at the request of the United States of America on 13 June 2020 – the day after the Special Envoy was detained.

This situation constitutes a serious and unacceptable breach of the most fundamental rules of international law – those of sovereignty and non-interference with the internal affairs of another country.

Venezuela therefore respectfully asks that the honorable judicial authorities of Cabo Verde promptly put an end to this unlawful situation.

I am currently in Cabo Verde along with the Special Legal Counsel and his team, which have been appointed by Venezuela. In addition to providing consular support to the Special Envoy, we shall be assisting the local legal team to address the significant international law aspects of this unlawful detention.

I remain hopeful of facilitating the expeditious release of Venezuela’s Special Enovy, thereby resolving this unfortunate situation, in the spirit of the long-standing friendly relations between the governments and people of Venezuela and Cabo Verde.

Alejandro Israel Correa Ortega Ambassador of Venezuela in Cabo Verde, resident in Dakar and accredited in The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea and Mauritania

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=289167305601816&id=100035256455 865