Carbon felt & graphite felt market is expected to reach USD 817.71 million growing at a substantial CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is owing to the increasing demand for high-performance batteries. Few of the major competitors currently working in carbon felt & graphite felt market are SGL Carbon, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., KUREHA CORPORATION, Nippon Carbon Co Ltd., Beijing Great Wall Co.,Ltd., Chemshine Carbon Co.,Ltd., cmcarbon, Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Co.,Ltd., CFCCARBON CO,. LTD., CeraMaterials, Sinotek Materials Co., Ltd., Texpack S.r.l., Carbon Composites, Inc., Advanced Graphite Materials LLC and Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd. among others.

Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt Market Drivers:

Improved performance of carbon fiber in high temperature applications is expected to drive the market growth.

Rising demands for batteries and demand for furnaces is driving the market growth.

Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt Market Restraints:

High costs of manufacturing carbon and graphite felts hampering the market growth.

Lack of low-cost carbon felt is also expected to restrain the market growth.

Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt Market Definition: Carbon and graphite felt are used in different battery models as electrode holders. These felts are of high purity, high conductivity and chemical resistance, making them ideal for the demanding design criteria of battery developers. These felts are intended for use as high heat insulation in vacuum ovens and inert gas ovens. Graphite felt is a rayon based material ideal for vacuum furnaces or process temperatures above 2000 ° C. Carbon felt is an inexpensive alternative to graphite felt for applications where the chemistry of purity is not that critical. Carbon or graphite felt is used as the electrode and cathode, and a wide variety of different applications and techniques are also applicable. Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt Market Scope and Market Size Carbon felt & graphite felt market has been segmented on the basis of type, raw material type, product type and application. On the basis of type, carbon felt & graphite felt market is segmented into carbon felt and graphite felt.

On the basis of raw material type, carbon felt & graphite felt market is segmented into pan based, rayon based and pitch based.

On the basis of product type, carbon felt & graphite felt market is segmented into soft felt and rigid felt. Rigid felt is the dominating segment with largest market share in the forecast period. Based on application, carbon felt & graphite felt market is segmented into furnace, batteries, filters and others. Batteries application is the dominating segment with the largest market share in the forecast period.

Country Level Analysis of Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt Market On the basis of region, the carbon felt & graphite felt market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Recent Developments: Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt Market In October 2018, Carbon Forward 2018 took place in London from October 16-18, discussing the ever changing regulations regarding carbon and the impact of different trade policies over the different regions. This conference has brought awareness about carbon felt & graphite felt market for major competitors in this field.

In October 2018, Global Outlook for Carbon Fibre conference organized by Smithers Rapra took place in Berlin, Germany from 9-11 October, 2018 discussing the recent developments and trends of the market. This conference created an opportunity for other players to enter in this market by knowing the potential of this market. Key Insights in the Carbon Felt & Graphite Felt Market report: Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved Inquire here for more @

