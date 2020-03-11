This Cold Storage Market research report has been generated by considering a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the success of industry. The Cold Storage Market report is a great resource, which provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. Cold Storage Market report is an analytical estimation of the key challenges in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue that an organization may have to face in the coming years. Moreover, the Cold Storage Market report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product.

The Cold Storage Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 12.3% to reach USD 299.9 Billion by 2028. Extensive demand for perishable goods worldwide, availability of food and health supplies, and economic and political scenario are some of the main market drivers of this market.

Vendor Landscape Competitive Research The major players in the Cold Storage Market are Americold, Burris Logistics, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Barloworld Limited, Chiller Holdco, LLC, Gulf Drug LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Company, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics, Nordic Logistics, Oxford Logistics Group, OCEANA GROUP LIMITED, Preferred Freezer Services, Inc., RSA Logistics DWC LLC, Swire, Versacold International Corporation, United States Cold Storage Inc., Wared Logistics, Wabash National Corporation.

The retail sector in emerging economies, such as India and China, is getting more organized and this trend is expected to augment the demand for cold storage over the forecast period. Government policies to deregulate the entry of foreign companies have increased the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sectors of such regions.