The major players in the Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market are Columbia Nutritional Inc, Herbal Hills, Helio USA Inc., Deepure Plus, Nordic Naturals, Pure encapsulations,LLC., Iyengar Yoga Centre Yogakshema, John Schumacher’s Unity Woods Yoga Center; Yoga Tree, The Healing Company Ltd., Quantum Touch Inc.

The Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 19.0% by 2028. Increasing adoption and usage of natural supplements, increase in acceptance rates of herbal dietary supplements and other wellness therapies for instance, as acupuncture and yoga are some of the main market drivers of this market.

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Segment

The Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market is segmented based on Intervention

Botanicals

Acupuncture

Mind, Body, and Yoga

Magnetic Intervention

The Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market is segmented based on Distribution Method

Direct Contact

E-training

Distance Correspondence

