The Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 11.5% to reach USD 16.92 Billion by 2028. Clinical research organizations, growing numbers of patent expirations and technologies are some of the main market drivers of this market.

Vendor Landscape Competitive Research

The major players in Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market are Accell Clinical ResearchPRA Health Sciences, Parexel International Corporation., IQVIA., Charles River , Clinilabs Inc., Criterium Inc., WuXi AppTec, Medpace, Promedica International, a California Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, ICON plc, BlueReg Group, Covance, Genpact, Groupe ProductLife S.A. , Intertek, Kinapse Ltd.

Market Segment

The Market is segmented based on Service

Regulatory consulting

Legal representation

Regulatory writing and publishing

Product registration and clinical trial application

Other regulatory service

FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summaries

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Production by Regions

5 Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

