The report on the Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. This report encompasses a chapter on the Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Few of the major competitors currently working in inflammatory bowel disease treatment market are Abbott, Biocon, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AbbVie Inc., Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., CELGENE CORPORATION, COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences, Inc. among others.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 25.80 billion growing at a steady CAGR of 4.50% in the forecast period of 2020-2029.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Set for Rapid Growth

Key Developments in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market :

In October 2019, PredictImmune Ltd has entered into an exclusive partnership with KSL Biomedical to commercialize and provide PredictImmune’s prognostic test PredictSURE IBD for inflammatory bowel disease throughout North America. This acquisition will expand the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.

In March 2019, Revolutionary new therapy for inflammatory bowel disease passes trial stage and launches in Europe by Professor Abdul Basit and his research group at UCL School of Pharmacy. They developed a high dose (1600mg) mesalazine formulation which guarantees targeted drug release in the colon to revolutionize treatment for inflammatory bowel disease sufferers across the world. This launch of new therapy improve the product portfolio of the company.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is segmented into ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Ulcerative colitis is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period.

On the basis of drug class, inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is segmented into biologics, aminosalicyclates, immunomodulators, corticosteroids and antibiotics.

On the basis of route of administration, inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is segmented into injectable and oral. Based on injectable the market is further segmented into TNF-inhibitors, IL inhibitors, Anti-integrin and others. Based on the oral the market is further segmented into ASAs, Corticosteroids, JAK inhibitors and others. Oral route is dominating segment in the forecasted period.

Based on distribution channel, inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy is dominating segment in the forecasted period.

Country Level Analysis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market

On the basis of region, the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region. North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) drives the market growth.

Novel drugs pipeline available for inflammatory bowel disease drives the market growth.

Approval of new biologic drugs for inflammatory bowel disease is expected to drive the market growth.

Emergence of biosimilars in developing countries is expected to drive the market growth.

Table of Content: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Report

Part 03: Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..

