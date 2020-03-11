This report studies the Global Building Management Software Market, analyzes and researches the Building Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Johnson Controls International PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

United Technologies Corp.

IBM Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Delta Controls

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Buildingiq, Inc.

Lucid

Distech Controls Inc.

Gridpoint

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facility Management Software

Security Management Software

Energy Management Software

Infrastructure Management Software

Emergency Management Software

Market segment by Application, Building Management Software can be split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview of Building Management Software

1.1 Building Management Software Market Overview

1.2 Global Building Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Building Management Software Market by Type

1.4 Building Management Software Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Building Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Building Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Johnson Controls International PLC

3.2 Honeywell International Inc.

3.3 Siemens AG

3.4 Schneider Electric SE

3.5 United Technologies Corp.

3.6 IBM Corporation

3.7 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

3.8 Delta Controls

3.9 Crestron Electronics, Inc.

3.10 Buildingiq, Inc.

4 Global Building Management Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Building Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Building Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Building Management Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Building Management Software

5 United States Building Management Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Building Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Building Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU Building Management Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Building Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Building Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 Japan Building Management Software Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Building Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Building Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 China Building Management Software Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Building Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China Building Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 India Building Management Software Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India Building Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 India Building Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

10 Southeast Asia Building Management Software Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Building Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia Building Management Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 Southeast Asia Building Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

