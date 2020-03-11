Data bridge market research has recently released expansive research titled “global iot monetization market” provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. this global gives exhaustive study of new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. this iot monetization market report also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as sap; cisco systems; amdocs; intel corporation; oracle; google; microsoft, and others. this comprehensive report gives better market perspective in terms of future events, sales strategies, investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs & figures spread through pages for easy understanding.

The report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. It presents top to bottom examination of the market for estimating income, return on investment (ROI) and developing business strategies.

Global IoT monetization market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 53.19% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising internet connectivity and increasing usage of smartphones are the factor for the market growth.

Major Industry Competitors: IoT Monetization Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT monetization market are PTC; IBM Corporation; SAP; Cisco Systems; AMDOCS; Intel Corporation; Oracle; Google; Microsoft; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Nokia; Infosys Limited; ARIA SYSTEMS, INC; Gemalto NV; CSG International; SAMSUNG; PortaOne, Inc.; Netcracker Technology; Magnaquest Technologies Ltd.; JeraSoft; among others.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Segmentation: IoT Monetization Market

By Application (Retail, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Energy, Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others), Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprise), Business Function (Marketing & Sales, IT, Finance, Supply Chain, Operations), Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing adoption of cloud platforms will drive market growth

Increasing network of connected devices will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising government support to promote digitization acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Growing usage of IoT monetization in agriculture will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Gemalto NV announced the launch of Sentinel Fit which is a secure licensing solution which is specially designed for Internet of Things devices and software. This new product has the ability to provide complete entitlement management and licensing solutions so they can maximize monetization of software-based products

In July 2017, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd announced the launch of their new service for IoT-shared data monetization and IoT data economy Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud Monetization for the Internet of Things (IoT). With unique model of data monetization, device manufacturers can use the robust interoperability capabilities of Samsung ARTIKTM Cloud to create new revenue streams and introduce new business models, such as hardware as a service. This provides device manufacturers with an easy way to interoperate their products with third-party apps and applications, and monetizes data use

