Floor Cleaning Robot Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global floor cleaning robot market by robot type – vacuum cleaner and robotic mops & hybrid robotic floor cleaner, by sales channel – brick & mortar and eCommerce, and by region – Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and MEA.

Overview: Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market

Floor cleaning robots and other domestic service robots are on the verge of becoming an integral part of smart homes. The current market for floor cleaning robot is driven by various factors, which include rising preference for connected home appliances, changing lifestyle along with shifting customer needs, and increasing labor costs tied with growing preference for service robots. Additionally, increasing potential for AI-empowered cleaning robots in commercial applications and emerging urban middle-class households in developing nations are anticipated to offer new business opportunities for the vendors in the floor cleaning robot market during the forecast period. However, consumer concerns related to capital cost and cleaning performance are identified as restraints likely to hinder the progression of the floor cleaning robot market during the forecast period.

The availability of labor for household services has become a serious challenge, and this is expected to even become worse in developed economies in the coming years. In the past, the concept of robots in domestic environments sounded like a luxury, but due to striking local labor force, the use of service robots for the internal environment is becoming an economically sensible choice, particularly across high labor-cost countries. Moreover, increasing investments in incorporating advanced technologies, i.e., AI, to develop robots for domestic environment is expected to accelerate the penetration of service robots in households. These factors, in turn, are fuelling the growth of the floor cleaning robot market during the forecast period.

The concept of domestic floor cleaning robots is in the introductory stage of the adoption curve. Any new home appliances introduced in the market are generally viewed in two aspects from the consumer side: “Necessity” and “Luxury”. Earlier, washers and refrigerators were initially viewed as a luxury appliance. Later, these products became mainstream due to intensive marketing efforts and increased customer awareness regarding the potential benefits in terms of power, time efficiency, and return on investment. Following the same analogy, the penetration of domestic service robots is anticipated to increase in the coming years.

The progression of domestic floor cleaning robots is in the introduction stage, where most purchases are done after determining the cost-performance ratio of the product. Consumers have concerns related to the compatibility of the floor cleaning robot with their house environment and the long-term benefits of the product. In the coming years, the penetration of floor cleaning robots is expected to increase with the growing trend of home automation. Moreover, rising customer preference in modernizing the cleaning equipment, particularly among higher- and upper-median income household groups, is expected to fuel the growth of floor cleaning robots during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market

The global floor cleaning robot market is segmented on the basis of robot type, sales channel, and region. Based on the robot type, the global floor cleaning robot market is segmented into robotic vacuum cleaner and robotic mops & hybrid robotic floor cleaner. Robotic vacuum cleaner was the dominant segment in 2018 and is projected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the cost-performance ratio and increasing preference for robotic floor cleaners equipped to remove tiny particles that lead to health issues.

Based on the sales channel, the global floor cleaning robot market is segmented into brick & mortar and eCommerce. eCommerce is identified as the fastest-growing segment, i.e., at a CAGR of 20.3%, during the forecast period 2019–2025. The growth of this segment is driven by increasing customer reliance on online platforms for attributes, such as fast delivery with exclusive deals when compared to offline retail stores.

Regional Outlook: Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market

Regionally, the global floor cleaning robot market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing floor cleaning robot market. The market for floor cleaning robots in Asia Pacific is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and expanding middle-class income groups. Moreover, the growing trend of nuclearization of families throughout Asia Pacific is anticipated to fuel the growth of the floor cleaning robot market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors: Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market

The report covers and analyzes the global floor cleaning robot market. Vendors are investing in R&D for product innovation and focusing on expanding their distribution network.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market

Benefits:

The report on the floor cleaning robot market contains an in-depth analysis of vendors, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global floor cleaning robot market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists, floor cleaning robot vendors, component manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to execute better investment evaluation.

Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market: Segmentation

Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market, By Robot Type Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Robotic Mops & Hybrid Robotic Floor Cleaner

Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market, By Sales Channel Brick and Mortar eCommerce

Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market , By Geography Asia Pacific – China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Others Americas – USA, Canada, Mexico, and Others Europe – Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, and Others Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Israel, UAE, South Africa, and Others



