IPTV Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2025

Over-the-air broadcast and cable TV are the two major traditional approaches to watch TV programs. With advancements in technology, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) and Internet TV have started gaining popularity. Unlike the traditional approach, IPTV and Internet TV do not rely on signals from satellite for displaying the content; instead, the programs are transmitted in the form of data. IPTV often requires equipment, including set-top boxes, and delivers programs through dedicated and private Internet Protocol (IP) networks. IPTV generally provides content-on-demand and live channels. Internet TV is different from IPTV since it uses the Internet that is accessible from TVs, PCs, and smartphones easily. The global IPTV market report considers the revenue generated from IPTV alone and does not take into consideration the revenue generated from Internet TV, cable TV, and over-the-air broadcast.

Get Access to sample pages @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13162

The global IPTV market is projected to surpass $100 billion revenue mark by the end of 2025, with growing demand for time-shifted media as one of the major drivers. The flexibility of time-shifted media has increased the number of viewers using IPTV when compared to traditional cable TV, which has helped to increase the revenue generation for IPTV. Most of the IPTV services are provided by telecom network operators and Internet service providers since they have the infrastructure and network capabilities for providing IPTV services.

The increased adoption of Internet TV is one of the significant challenges faced by the IPTV market. The demand for IPTV has been affected, with most of the audience choosing Internet TV services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos. Internet TV is more flexible when compared to IPTV, and this is among the primary reasons for the growing preference of audience for Internet TV over IPTV. Further, weak Internet infrastructure and unreliable Internet connection in certain parts of the world lead to frequent disconnections that affect the IPTV market growth. This challenge is more relevant during live streaming since videos cannot be buffered for compensating the Internet disconnection period. A hybrid TV that uses traditional TV services with IP-based services and helps TV providers to offer solutions through a single box is a significant trend in the global IPTV market.

Based on geography, the global IPTV market is segmented in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and RoW. RoW includes Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Americas is the leading revenue generator in the global IPTV market with a significant share contributed by the US. APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global IPTV market with major growth being witnessed in China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Based on the type of content, the global IPTV market is segmented into time-shifted media and live streaming. News and sports-related content are the major drivers of the live streaming segment. Few of the broadcast networks allow users to watch missed shows at their convenient time. Time-shifted media is different from VOD (video on demand) since videos on time-shifted media have limited shelf life. For instance, users can watch a VOD TV show that was aired years back, while time-shifted media will not be available after a time period set by the broadcast network.

Based on revenue source, the global IPTV market is segmented into subscription-based and advertisement-based. In a subscription-based revenue model, the user enters into a subscription agreement to access the IPTV services. Users can use the service until the subscription lasts, after which it requires renewal. In the advertisement-based model, users can freely view the content on the IPTV but will be viewing advertisements regularly after every interval of time. The subscription-based revenue source is the major revenue source for the IPTV market.

The global IPTV market is dominated by AT&T, Movistar, Broadcom, Amino Technologies, Oronge IPTV, MatrixStream, KylinTV, SKY IPTV, Cisco, and Elisa Corporation.

According to Infoholic Research, the global IPTV market will grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the global IPTV market based on segments, which include revenue source, type of content, and region. In addition, the global IPTV market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.