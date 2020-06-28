CMOS Image Sensor Market: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors

Overview: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global CMOS image sensor market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8.4% during the forecast period 2019–2025. CMOS image sensors have become the digital eye of vision-based intelligent systems. The market for image sensors is driven by various factors which includes:

(1) Rising adoption of smartphones with a dual and triple-camera system

(2) Increasing potential of vision-based ADAS applications

(3) Ongoing transition towards intelligent video surveillance solutions

Image-based sensing has become the key component of data source for many applications and the need for image-driven data is expanding across industries. Market share for image sensors for automotive applications is certainly gaining market share due to increasing adoption of image sensor based advanced driver assistance system and growing interest in commercializing autonomous vehicles. Some of the key applications of where the image sensor is used in automobiles include driver state monitoring, night vision, object detection, parking assistance, lane change assistance, and others. For example, high dynamic range CMOS sensor-based cameras are used to identify vehicles during fog and identifying vehicles/objects despite glare due to headlights.

Sony dominates the global CMOS image sensor market in 2018 because of its established leadership position in the mobile phone product segment. Till 2016, the major scope of the CMOS image sensor market was majorly limited to smartphone applications. Currently, the scenario is changing due to the increasing use cases of CMOS image sensor for applications such as automotive, surveillance AR/VR, and others. As a result, emerging players are focusing on strengthening their market position with differentiated technology and product innovation dedicated to specific applications.

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13181

Additionally, the transforming landscape of driver assistance solutions is increasing the market potential of the global CMOS image sensor market. Image sensor manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing automotive-grade image sensor product line with advanced functionalities such as dual conversion gain (DCG) technology, artifact-free motion capture, LED flicker mitigation (LFM), and others.

Regional Outlook: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

Regionally, the global CMOS image sensor market is segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In 2018, the Asia Pacific was the dominant region in the global CMOS image sensor market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing smartphone penetration and the presence of majority of smartphone manufacturing companies in this region.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors: Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

The report covers and analyzes the CMOS images market. Vendors are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolio for various application segment. On the technological front, it is observed that vendors research and development are focused on the development of smaller pixel technologies, global shutter CMOS image sensor with dual in-pixel charge domain memory, and ultra-thin designs.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Global CMOS Image Sensor Market

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

SAMSUNG

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Panasonic Corporation

SK HYNIX INC

GalaxyCore Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc.

SmartSens Technology

Benefits:

The report on the CMOS image sensor market contains an in-depth analysis of vendors, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views, and competitive landscape. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global CMOS image sensor market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenarios, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists, CMOS image sensor manufacturers, packing foundries, assembly and test service companies to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to make better decisions.

Key Segments of the Report Include:

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Technology Frontside-illuminated (FSI) CMOS Sensor Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Application Mobile & Computing Industrial/Aerospace/Defense Automotive Medical Security & Surveillance Others

Global CMOS Image Sensor Market , By Geography Americas Asia Pacific Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)



More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/13181