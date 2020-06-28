Digital X-Ray Equipment Market 2020: Worldwide Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Fujifilm, GE, PHILIPS

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

The report titled, Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market is recently published by QY Research. The analysts and researchers have performed primary as well as secondary research on a large scale with the help of various methodologies like Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE Analysis.

Key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future have been discussed in the report. A detailed analysis of the factors positively influencing the growth has been done by the professionals. Besides, factors that may act as key challenges for the participants are examined in the report.

Players having a strong presence are investigated in the report. Competitive scenario is also looked over by inspecting the key business strategies considered by the vendors to sustain their hold. This complete analysis will definitely act as an effective tool for the manufacturers to gain an insight into the overall present and future scenario and accordingly plan their strategies:

Key Players:

Fujifilm, GE, PHILIPS, AGFA, SIEMENS, Varian Medical Systems, Clermont Radiology, Analogic Corporation, Suni Medical Imaging, Kubtec X-ray, Allengers Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimazdu Corporation, Canon Medical Systems, Ziehm Imaging

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Digital X-Ray Equipment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Digital X-Ray Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

To further widen the understanding, the authors of the report have studied the key segments including product type, end use, and application. This breakdown is based on parameters like size, share, CGAR, production, and consumption. Additionally, regional analysis of the industry is carried out by the analysts to provide the end users with the information regarding the potential regions and their respective countries.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Segmentation by Product:

Stationary X-Ray Equipment

Portable X-Ray Equipment

Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Industrial

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

What the Report has in Store for you?

 Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and estimated projections of the industry size from the value and volume point of view

 Future Opportunities: In this section of the report, Digital X-Ray Equipment participants are provided with the information on the future prospects that the Digital X-Ray Equipment industry is likely to offer

 Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the major trends and developments taking place in the Digital X-Ray Equipment marketplace and their estimated impact on the overall growth

 Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Digital X-Ray Equipment industry segments including product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

 Regional Analysis: Digital X-Ray Equipment vendors are offered crucial information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus helping them to invest in profitable regions

 Competitive Landscape: This unit of the report throws light on the competitive scenario of the Digital X-Ray Equipment industry by focusing on the key strategies taken up by the vendors to consolidate their presence in the Digital X-Ray Equipment business.

Important Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital X-Ray Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stationary X-Ray Equipment

1.4.3 Portable X-Ray Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Digital X-Ray Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Digital X-Ray Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital X-Ray Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Digital X-Ray Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Digital X-Ray Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Digital X-Ray Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Digital X-Ray Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Digital X-Ray Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Digital X-Ray Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Digital X-Ray Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Digital X-Ray Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Digital X-Ray Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Digital X-Ray Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Digital X-Ray Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Digital X-Ray Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Digital X-Ray Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Digital X-Ray Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Fujifilm

8.1.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

8.1.2 Fujifilm Overview

8.1.3 Fujifilm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Fujifilm Product Description

8.1.5 Fujifilm Related Developments

8.2 GE

8.2.1 GE Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Overview

8.2.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GE Product Description

8.2.5 GE Related Developments

8.3 PHILIPS

8.3.1 PHILIPS Corporation Information

8.3.2 PHILIPS Overview

8.3.3 PHILIPS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 PHILIPS Product Description

8.3.5 PHILIPS Related Developments

8.4 AGFA

8.4.1 AGFA Corporation Information

8.4.2 AGFA Overview

8.4.3 AGFA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 AGFA Product Description

8.4.5 AGFA Related Developments

8.5 SIEMENS

8.5.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

8.5.2 SIEMENS Overview

8.5.3 SIEMENS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 SIEMENS Product Description

8.5.5 SIEMENS Related Developments

8.6 Varian Medical Systems

8.6.1 Varian Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.6.2 Varian Medical Systems Overview

8.6.3 Varian Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Varian Medical Systems Product Description

8.6.5 Varian Medical Systems Related Developments

8.7 Clermont Radiology

8.7.1 Clermont Radiology Corporation Information

8.7.2 Clermont Radiology Overview

8.7.3 Clermont Radiology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Clermont Radiology Product Description

8.7.5 Clermont Radiology Related Developments

8.8 Analogic Corporation

8.8.1 Analogic Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Analogic Corporation Overview

8.8.3 Analogic Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Analogic Corporation Product Description

8.8.5 Analogic Corporation Related Developments

8.9 Suni Medical Imaging

8.9.1 Suni Medical Imaging Corporation Information

8.9.2 Suni Medical Imaging Overview

8.9.3 Suni Medical Imaging Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Suni Medical Imaging Product Description

8.9.5 Suni Medical Imaging Related Developments

8.10 Kubtec X-ray

8.10.1 Kubtec X-ray Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kubtec X-ray Overview

8.10.3 Kubtec X-ray Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Kubtec X-ray Product Description

8.10.5 Kubtec X-ray Related Developments

8.11 Allengers Medical Systems

8.11.1 Allengers Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 Allengers Medical Systems Overview

8.11.3 Allengers Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Allengers Medical Systems Product Description

8.11.5 Allengers Medical Systems Related Developments

8.12 Carestream Health

8.12.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

8.12.2 Carestream Health Overview

8.12.3 Carestream Health Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Carestream Health Product Description

8.12.5 Carestream Health Related Developments

8.13 Dentsply Sirona

8.13.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

8.13.2 Dentsply Sirona Overview

8.13.3 Dentsply Sirona Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Dentsply Sirona Product Description

8.13.5 Dentsply Sirona Related Developments

8.14 Hologic

8.14.1 Hologic Corporation Information

8.14.2 Hologic Overview

8.14.3 Hologic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Hologic Product Description

8.14.5 Hologic Related Developments

8.15 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.15.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

8.15.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Overview

8.15.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Product Description

8.15.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Related Developments

8.16 Shimazdu Corporation

8.16.1 Shimazdu Corporation Corporation Information

8.16.2 Shimazdu Corporation Overview

8.16.3 Shimazdu Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Shimazdu Corporation Product Description

8.16.5 Shimazdu Corporation Related Developments

8.17 Canon Medical Systems

8.17.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.17.2 Canon Medical Systems Overview

8.17.3 Canon Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Canon Medical Systems Product Description

8.17.5 Canon Medical Systems Related Developments

8.18 Ziehm Imaging

8.18.1 Ziehm Imaging Corporation Information

8.18.2 Ziehm Imaging Overview

8.18.3 Ziehm Imaging Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Ziehm Imaging Product Description

8.18.5 Ziehm Imaging Related Developments

9 Digital X-Ray Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Digital X-Ray Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Digital X-Ray Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Digital X-Ray Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Digital X-Ray Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Digital X-Ray Equipment Distributors

11.3 Digital X-Ray Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Digital X-Ray Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

