Metal Fabricating Machinery Market 2020 Statistics, Facts and Figures, Size, Growth and Forecast by 2026 | Amada, TRUMPF, Dalian Machine Tool Group

LOS ANGELES, United States:

The report titled, Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market is recently published by QY Research. The analysts and researchers have performed primary as well as secondary research on a large scale with the help of various methodologies like Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE Analysis.

Key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future have been discussed in the report. A detailed analysis of the factors positively influencing the growth has been done by the professionals. Besides, factors that may act as key challenges for the participants are examined in the report.

Players having a strong presence are investigated in the report. Competitive scenario is also looked over by inspecting the key business strategies considered by the vendors to sustain their hold. This complete analysis will definitely act as an effective tool for the manufacturers to gain an insight into the overall present and future scenario and accordingly plan their strategies:

Key Players:

Amada, TRUMPF, Dalian Machine Tool Group, DMG Mori, U.S. Industrial Machinery, Allied Machine & Engineering, Fair Friend Group, Doosan Infracore, FANUC, Haas Automation, Hardinge, Sandvik

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Metal Fabricating Machinery Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Metal Fabricating Machinery Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Metal Fabricating Machinery Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

To further widen the understanding, the authors of the report have studied the key segments including product type, end use, and application. This breakdown is based on parameters like size, share, CGAR, production, and consumption. Additionally, regional analysis of the industry is carried out by the analysts to provide the end users with the information regarding the potential regions and their respective countries.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Segmentation by Product:

Metal Forming Tool

Metal Cutting Tools

Metal Cutting Roller

Metal Flat Bar Bending Machine

Others

Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Automation

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Construction

Machinery Manufacturing

Regions Covered in the Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

What the Report has in Store for you?

 Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and estimated projections of the industry size from the value and volume point of view

 Future Opportunities: In this section of the report, Metal Fabricating Machinery participants are provided with the information on the future prospects that the Metal Fabricating Machinery industry is likely to offer

 Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the major trends and developments taking place in the Metal Fabricating Machinery marketplace and their estimated impact on the overall growth

 Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Metal Fabricating Machinery industry segments including product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

 Regional Analysis: Metal Fabricating Machinery vendors are offered crucial information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus helping them to invest in profitable regions

 Competitive Landscape: This unit of the report throws light on the competitive scenario of the Metal Fabricating Machinery industry by focusing on the key strategies taken up by the vendors to consolidate their presence in the Metal Fabricating Machinery business.

Important Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Fabricating Machinery Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Metal Forming Tool

1.4.3 Metal Cutting Tools

1.4.4 Metal Cutting Roller

1.4.5 Metal Flat Bar Bending Machine

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial Automation

1.5.3 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Machinery Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Metal Fabricating Machinery Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Fabricating Machinery Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Fabricating Machinery Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Metal Fabricating Machinery Production by Regions

4.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metal Fabricating Machinery Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Metal Fabricating Machinery Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Metal Fabricating Machinery Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metal Fabricating Machinery Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Metal Fabricating Machinery Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Metal Fabricating Machinery Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Metal Fabricating Machinery Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Metal Fabricating Machinery Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Metal Fabricating Machinery Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Metal Fabricating Machinery Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Metal Fabricating Machinery Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Metal Fabricating Machinery Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Metal Fabricating Machinery Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Amada

8.1.1 Amada Corporation Information

8.1.2 Amada Overview

8.1.3 Amada Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Amada Product Description

8.1.5 Amada Related Developments

8.2 TRUMPF

8.2.1 TRUMPF Corporation Information

8.2.2 TRUMPF Overview

8.2.3 TRUMPF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 TRUMPF Product Description

8.2.5 TRUMPF Related Developments

8.3 Dalian Machine Tool Group

8.3.1 Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation Information

8.3.2 Dalian Machine Tool Group Overview

8.3.3 Dalian Machine Tool Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Dalian Machine Tool Group Product Description

8.3.5 Dalian Machine Tool Group Related Developments

8.4 DMG Mori

8.4.1 DMG Mori Corporation Information

8.4.2 DMG Mori Overview

8.4.3 DMG Mori Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 DMG Mori Product Description

8.4.5 DMG Mori Related Developments

8.5 U.S. Industrial Machinery

8.5.1 U.S. Industrial Machinery Corporation Information

8.5.2 U.S. Industrial Machinery Overview

8.5.3 U.S. Industrial Machinery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 U.S. Industrial Machinery Product Description

8.5.5 U.S. Industrial Machinery Related Developments

8.6 Allied Machine & Engineering

8.6.1 Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation Information

8.6.2 Allied Machine & Engineering Overview

8.6.3 Allied Machine & Engineering Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Allied Machine & Engineering Product Description

8.6.5 Allied Machine & Engineering Related Developments

8.7 Fair Friend Group

8.7.1 Fair Friend Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 Fair Friend Group Overview

8.7.3 Fair Friend Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Fair Friend Group Product Description

8.7.5 Fair Friend Group Related Developments

8.8 Doosan Infracore

8.8.1 Doosan Infracore Corporation Information

8.8.2 Doosan Infracore Overview

8.8.3 Doosan Infracore Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Doosan Infracore Product Description

8.8.5 Doosan Infracore Related Developments

8.9 FANUC

8.9.1 FANUC Corporation Information

8.9.2 FANUC Overview

8.9.3 FANUC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 FANUC Product Description

8.9.5 FANUC Related Developments

8.10 Haas Automation

8.10.1 Haas Automation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Haas Automation Overview

8.10.3 Haas Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Haas Automation Product Description

8.10.5 Haas Automation Related Developments

8.11 Hardinge

8.11.1 Hardinge Corporation Information

8.11.2 Hardinge Overview

8.11.3 Hardinge Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Hardinge Product Description

8.11.5 Hardinge Related Developments

8.12 Sandvik

8.12.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

8.12.2 Sandvik Overview

8.12.3 Sandvik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Sandvik Product Description

8.12.5 Sandvik Related Developments

9 Metal Fabricating Machinery Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Metal Fabricating Machinery Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Metal Fabricating Machinery Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Fabricating Machinery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Metal Fabricating Machinery Sales Channels

11.2.2 Metal Fabricating Machinery Distributors

11.3 Metal Fabricating Machinery Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Metal Fabricating Machinery Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”