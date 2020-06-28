Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market From 2020-2026: Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types And Applications

“Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed Coronavirus (COVID-19) impact analysis on Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( Emerson, Sonics & Materials, Sonobond Ultrasonics, Griffin Automation, Nippon Avionics, Weber Ultrasonic, Schunk, Shallwin Power System, Forward Sonic Tech ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2020, this study provides the Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Synopsis of Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market: Ultrasonic welding is a technique used to join dissimilar metals. In this process, generally high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations are locally applied under high pressure to workpieces to create a weld between the metals.

The increasing use of Li-ion batteries is expected to be one of the key global ultrasonic metal welding equipment market drivers until the end of 2023. A Li-ion battery pack comprises of three metal-to-metal joints namely the foil to tab, tab to tab, and tab to the bus. Since all these joints are made up of dissimilar metals, it involves welding of multiple layers to construct them using ultrasonic metal welding equipment. In addition, since ultrasonic welding process is majorly used in the welding of dissimilar combinations such as copper, aluminum, and nickel, the demand for these equipment further increases in the construction process of Li-ion batteries. Consequently, the growth in the global Li-ion battery market will impact the global ultrasonic metal welding machine market demand positively in the next few years.

APAC accounted for the largest ultrasonic metal welding equipment market share during 2017 and is estimated to continue to dominate the market for the next four years. The ultrasonic welding equipment is increasingly used in the automotive industry serving one of the major end-users of pneumatic equipment such as pneumatic cylinders. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the favorable government policies, low-cost of manufacturing, growing focus on resolving issues related to fuel technology, design specifications, and emission standards.

The Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment.

Based on Product Type, Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

⟴ Center Frequency 20KHz

⟴ Center Frequency 24KHz

⟴ Center Frequency 40KHz

⟴ Others

Based on end users/applications, Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

⟴ Automotive and Aerospace

⟴ Home Electrical Appliances

⟴ Circuits and Electronic Components

⟴ Others

Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

