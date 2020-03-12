The global market for cloud computing in cell biology, genomics and drug development is estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The market was valued at REDACTED in 2018 and is expected to reach REDACTED in 2024. In biomedical research, cloud computing has resolved big data concerns and improves data, analytics, collaboration and sharing. Increasing biomedical research based on human, animal, plants, and microbes has increased the dependency on proper storage and network infrastructure as well as secure and scalable computing.

With growing big data concerns, researchers are inclined towards cloud computing platforms. These platforms provide flexibility to users to pay according to their usage of cloud services including software, hardware infrastructure and platforms to solve biomedical computation concerns. The cloud offers ondemand storage and an analysis facility to users which makes it an emerging computing platform to address big data concerns. Owing to the flexibility and cost-effectiveness, cloud services are gaining significant importance in life science research for data storage, communication and collaboration with stakeholders. On cloud platforms, large datasets and applications for gene sequencing, image analysis, protein folding and data mining can be shared for collaborative research between facilities.

The major pivotal factors contributing to the growth of the market include rising genomics and proteomics research and the increasing number of clinical trials performed across various countries. Considerable public and private investment in genomics and proteomics research is providing support to biotechnology start-ups and research institutes. This helps healthcare providers to develop and commercialize genomics technologies and personalized medicines. Increasing U.S. FDA approvals for personalized medicines are supporting the growth in genomics research. For example, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, in 2018, approximately REDACTED of the REDACTED new molecular

entities (NMEs) approved by the FDA are personalized medicines which constitute REDACTED of all new drug approvals. The Coalition classified REDACTED of NMEs as personalized medicines in 2017, REDACTED in 2015 and REDACTED in 2016. The U.S. FDA is making efforts to facilitate access to genomic testing and integration of real-world evidence into its regulatory framework. As a result, the FDA has begun to authorize the marketing of cancer-related genetic tests, and pharmacogenetics were allowed to be sold directly to the consumers. This has resulted in the development of personalized medicine as an emerging practice of medicine that utilizes the genetic profile of an individual to make appropriate

decisions regarding prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the condition. Gaining complete knowledge about the patient’s genetic profile helps doctors to choose proper therapy or medication and to administer it with the proper regimen or dose. Significant data is generated by sequencing a single human genome which necessitates the adoption of cloud services. The 1000 Genomes Project is an effort to sequence genomes of at least a thousand people from across the globe to develop the most comprehensive and medically relevant picture of human genetic variation. This initiative intends to make genomic data easily accessible from international research institutions. Major support for the project is offered by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute in Hinxton, England and the Beijing Genomics Institute, Shenzhen (BGI Shenzhen) in China.”

