A biogas generator is a reactor or chemical processing system designed to organically break down biological source materials into gasses such as methane and hydrogen that can then be combined with oxygen for use as a source of fuel. Many types of waste matter can be used to generate biogas, including municipal waste and manure, plant waste from crop fields, residential lawns, parks, and more. Simple biogas generation systems are not hard to build, and are often the subject of high school science projects.

Europe is expected to be the largest biogas generator market in vague of increasing importance to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in manufacturing industry amidst the supportive regulations by European Commission.

Rapid industrialization coupled with growing importance for power generation through renewable sources in India and China is expected to drive the market in Asia pacific.. The implementation of National Project on Biogas Development Programme by government of India intended for providing fuel for organic manure and cooking to rural households, improving sanitation in rural areas by linking toilets with biogas generators, reducing pressure on environment and mitigating drudgery of rural women. This program is aimed to promote developed models of biogas generators, training sessions to people and financial incentives.

