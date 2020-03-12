The digital pathology is a new technology that has digitalized the instruments used in the pathology labs for testing. The digitalization has led to the automation of the tests done during the diagnosis procedures. For example, a single digital instrument operated by a single pathologist can perform tests that were previously done using five instruments. The global digital pathology market, valued at $1.98 billion in 2012, is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2020. Automation in the conventional methods of pathology is the major driving force of this market, which has resulted in workflow efficiency, efficiency in analysis. Thus, resulting in fast and accurate results of the pathology tests. The other driving factors of this market are diagnosis that can be provided to patients in the remote regions and reduction in the cost of diagnosis. The cost includes procedure cost and the cost involved in delivery of the slides & data. The major limitation of the digital pathology market is the stringent regulations involved during the approval of digital pathology systems. The other limitation is the cost involved in the integration of DPS in the pathology labs. The challenges faced by the DP market are standardization and interoperability of the technology as the formats differ from region to region.

The digital pathology market is segmented into components, end users and geography. The products market consists of the Whole slide imaging (WSI), Image analysis-informatics and Storage, communication and integrated platforms. The WSI is the highest revenue generating market among the segments; however, image analysis-informatics market is expected to have the highest growth potential. The end users market is segmented into pharmaceutical research, clinical organizations and educational institutes. The pharmaceutical research is the highest revenue generating market and is also expected to have the highest growth potential. The geography market is dominated by the North American region, which is the highest revenue generating region; however, Asian market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the analysis period.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Digital Pathology market including: Definiens AG, Digipath, Inc., Leica Microsystems Gmbh, Ventana medical systems, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Visiopharm, Philips healthcare, Indica Labs, Inc, Omnyx LLC and 3DHISTECH, Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Digital Pathology market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Digital Pathology market segments and regions.

Digital Pathology Market by Product:

Whole Slide Imaging

Image Analysis-Informatics

Information Management System Storage & Communication

Digital Pathology Market, End User

Educational Institutes

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Digital Pathology industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET BY PRODUCTS

CHAPTER 5 DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET BY END USERS

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

