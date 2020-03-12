‘Customer Experience Management market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Customer Experience Management industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Adobe Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Avaya Inc. (US), NICE Systems (Israel), Nokia (Finland), OpenText (Canada), Tech Mahindra (India), Verint Systems (US), Zendesk (US), SDL (UK), MaritzCX (US), Medallia (US), InMoment (US), SAS Institute (US), Clarabridge (US), and Sitecore (US).

Customer Experience Management Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The customer experience management allows the customer to interact with the company through various touch points to create differentiated experiences. The growing traction of customer experience management among various companies owing to increasing advancement in cloud-based customer experience management. The customer experience management enables various organizations to retain their customer base by offering enhanced customer experience across various channels. Further, the customer experience management enables the organization to strengthen their brand presence, increase customer loyalty along with reducing customer churn. Moreover, the rising demand for big data analytics has enables the growth of the market segment. The customer experience management provides the real-time tracking of the customers along with their behavior.

The regional analysis of Customer Experience Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand across various industry verticals such as BFSI, telecom, IT & telecom and healthcare industry. The integration of AI and data analytics along with increased digital growth in customer experience management software has accelerated the growth of the region. For instance, In May 2019, Medallia Inc., customer experience management service provider, has announced to acquire Strikedeck, an advanced platform enabling companies to drive customer success (CS). The acquisition provides the company to expand its product portfolio in B2B customer experience management. The companies will provide information such as renewals of account, product adoption and usage, subscriptions, billing along with many other information to the client.

The qualitative research report on ‘Customer Experience Management market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Customer Experience Management market:

Market Segmentation:

By Touch Point Type (Store/Branch, Call Center, Social Media, E-Mail, Mobile, Web Services, Others), By End-Use (Telecom & IT, Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

