‘Disposable Cups market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Disposable Cups industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Berry Plastics Corp., Changsha Yuhao Imports & Exports Co. Ltd., Churchill Container, ConverPack, Dart Container Corp., Eco-Products Inc, Genpak, LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Greiner Packaging GmbH, Huhtamaki OYJ, International Paper Company, Lollicup USA, Inc.

Disposable Cups Market is valued approximately at USD 12.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The stringent government regulations towards the non-biodegradable plastic is boosting the demand for disposable cups. Disposable cups are used to serve hot and cold beverages along with food services. The increasing demand for on-the-go food & beverages services among global population due to the rapid urbanization coupled with the rise in disposable income tends to accelerate the market share of disposable cups. The growing preferences for ready-to-eat and takeaway food & beverages has led the service providers to offer improved packaging solution resulting in the growing demand for disposable cups. Increasing consumer awareness towards health & hygiene has augmented the demand for disposable cups. The growing number of retail outlets along with the quick service restaurants globally which provides opportunity for the disposable cups manufacturers to tap into the market potential. Disposable cups are used in applications where breakages and losses of other types of cups are relatively high. According to plastic ocean report 2016, world plastic production totaled around 335 million metric tons and nearly half of the plastic produced is designed for single use.

The regional analysis of Disposable Cups market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the economic development, rising disposable income along with the growing number of fast food restaurants has increased the market share of disposable cups in Asia-Pacific region.

The qualitative research report on ‘Disposable Cups market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Disposable Cups market:

Market Segmentation:

By Material (Paper and Plastic), by application (Food & Beverages, Dairy and Ice-Creams)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Disposable Cups Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Disposable Cups, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Disposable Cups by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Disposable Cups Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Disposable Cups sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

