Global Building Automation System Market is valued approximately at USD 68.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.12% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Global Building Automation System Market is valued approximately at USD 68.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.12% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Building Automation System comprises a microprocessor system built on a connection of wired or wireless controllers to varied systems in building construction. The foremost aim of building automation system is towards enhancing building’s structural efficacy. This BAS is considered to monitor and regulate many parameters such as humidity, HVAC, ventilation systems, mechanical, lighting, security and fire in a building or across several campuses. BAS is gaining popularity owing to its varied range of applications in commercial, residential and industrial premises. Prime focus on designing and establishing energy-efficient, eco-friendly buildings, rise in adoption of automated security systems in buildings and rapid penetration of IoT in building automation systems are some of the key driving factors in market growth. Further, development of wireless protocols and wireless sensor network technology for BAS, favorable government initiatives and incentives coupled advancement of building technologies and automation with data analytics is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, lack of a skilled workforce and technical difficulties impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Building Automation System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the government initiative to decrease energy emission from buildings coupled growing awareness of benefits of automation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in construction industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Building Automation System market across Asia-Pacific region.

The qualitative research report on 'Building Automation System market' covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Building Automation System market:

Key players: Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch, Legrand, Hubbell, ABB, Ingersoll-Rand

Market Segmentation:

By Communication Technology (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology) By Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, Gateways, HMI Screens, Smart Plugs, Smart Hubs, and Smart Locks), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Building Automation System Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Building Automation System, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Building Automation System by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Building Automation System Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Building Automation System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

