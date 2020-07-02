Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market: Revenue, Regional Portfolio, Manufactures(IBM, aWhere, SAP, Intel,etc), Future Scope to 2020-2025

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 19.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 766.9 million by 2025, from USD 371 million in 2019.This report have observe current status of market potentional growth, emerging revenue, upcoming measures on benefits and risk in supply chain with leading companies of market along with geographical overview which is segmented by types and application.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa) and other regions can be added.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

IBM

aWhere

SAP

IBM

aWhere

SAP

…

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

….

Key Product Type

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

etc.

Market by Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

etc.

