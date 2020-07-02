Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on IoT Gateway and Solution Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Manufacturers (Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.)

The Global IoT Gateway and Solution Market is growing by rise in demand for efficient delivery to the customers across the world.

The development of internet connectivity in technologically advanced countries and increased IP address space and better security provided by IPv6. The market growth is favored by the considerable advancement in telecommunication networks. The rising need for wireless sensors and their networks, as well as rise in application specific microcontroller units will drive the market in coming years. Increasing adoption of higher internet penetration as well as Growing importance of IT security is expected to drive the market.

Rising concerns over high power consumption by connected devices may hinder the adoption of market. Whereas Governments of emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea are increasing their investment in telecommunication, and being attractive investment destinations, these regions attract significant foreign investment which help in further expected to augment the growth in the market during the forecast period.

The connectivity IC IoT Gateway and Solution accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. Demand for low profile connectivity technology such as Bluetooth low energy (BLE), Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. With rapid expansion of data transmission, this low profile connectivity technology is expected to boost the demand for Connectivity IC.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Accenture, Alcatel–Lucent, Ericsson, Huawei, Microsoft, Opencloud, Telenity, Aepona, Amdocs, Hewlett–Packard, Nokia Siemens Network and Oracle and Others.

