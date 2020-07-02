Digital Map Market 2020 by Component (Solutions, Service) by Solution (Tracking & Telematics, Catchment Analysis, Disaster Management,) by Service and Top Companies Analysis- ESRI, Google, Tomtom, Mapbox, Digitalglobe

Global Digital Map Market valued approximately USD 8.8 billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Key growth factors such as, increasing use of 3d Platforms and Advanced Technologies, applications of intelligent PDAS in Portable and Smart Devices, increasing use of Geospatial Information, increasing users of Smartphone’s and internet, increasing adoption of Digital Maps among various verticals.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are ESRI, Google, Tomtom, Mapbox, Digitalglobe. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

By Component:

§ Solutions

§ Service

By Solution:

§ Tracking & Telematics

§ Catchments Analysis

§ Risk Assessment & Disaster Management

§ Route Optimizing & Planning

§ Others

By Services:

§ Consulting & Advisory

§ Deployment & Integration

§ Support & Maintenance

By Vertical:

§ Energy & Utilities

§ Construction & Engineering

§ Logistics, Travel. & Transportation

§ Government & Defense

§ Automotive

§ Others

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Digital Map Company.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Global Digital Map Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2026 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Digital Map Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Digital Map Market, By Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

Continued…

