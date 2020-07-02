Insurance Brokers And Agents Market 2020: Share, Demand, Size, Trends, Development, Opportunity, Growth by Top Key Players (Marsh & McLennan, Willis Towers Watson, Aon, Arthur J. Gallagher, Brown & Brown etc.)

This report focuses on the global Insurance Brokers And Agents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance Brokers And Agents development in United States, Europe and China.
The insurance brokers and agents market is primarily engaged in acting as intermediaries (i.e., agents, brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies. They represent consumers in insurance transactions. Insurance brokers and agents can be contracted with single or multiple insurance companies as they try to meet different client needs with suitable insurance products. This market excludes the direct selling of insurance products by insurance companies.
Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. was the largest company in the insurance brokers and agents market in 2017.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Agencies
Brokers
Bancassurance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Online
Offline
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
• Marsh & McLennan
• Willis Towers Watson
• Aon
• Arthur J. Gallagher
• Brown & Brown
• …
Global Insurance Brokers And Agents Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
1 Industry Overview of Insurance Brokers And Agents
2 Global Insurance Brokers And Agents Competition Analysis by Players
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
4 Global Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2019)
5 United States Insurance Brokers And Agents Development Status and Outlook
8 China Insurance Brokers And Agents Development Status and Outlook
9 India Insurance Brokers And Agents Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia Insurance Brokers And Agents Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)
12 Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Dynamics
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
15 Appendix
