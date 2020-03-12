‘Cancer Registry Software market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Cancer Registry Software industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Onco, Inc., C/Net Solutions, Elekta AB (PUB), Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems, Electronic Registry Systems, Inc., MckessonMcKesson Corporation.

Global Cancer Registry Software Market is valued approximately at USD 50.68 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cancer registry is a computerized database which uses software solutions to organize, gather and store data of the cancer patients and evaluate cancer-specific upshots, situations and drug/medical device exposure. Growing number of cancer cases, increasing adoption of EHR, favorable government programs towards cancer and growing use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Owing to Tthe prevalence of cancer is on surging trend thereby escalating, the need for cancer registry software is also increased all over the world. Moreover, increasing number of accountable care organizations and growth of cloud-based cancer patient registry solutions is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, privacy and data security-related concerns is one of the major factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global cancer registry software market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cancer Registry Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, government funding initiatives to encourage the development of cancer registries and high investments in healthcare IT across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The qualitative research report on ‘Cancer Registry Software market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Cancer Registry Software market:

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Standalone Software, Integrated Software), by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), by Database Type (Commercial Database, Public Database), By Functionality (Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations, Patient Care Management, Medical Research & Clinical Studies, Product Outcome Evaluation), by End-User (Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators, Hospitals & Medical Practices, Private Players, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies, Research Centers)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

