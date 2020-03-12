‘Connected Car market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Connected Car industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Harman (US), Denso (Japan), ZF (Germany), NXP (Netherlands), Infineon (Germany), Valeo (France), Delphi (UK).

Global Connected Car Market is valued approximately USD 69.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Connected cars are equipped with internet access facility and mainly work on wireless local area network. This internet connection helps the cars to connect with other devices both inside and outside the vehicle. These connections help to connect to smart phone which help use the advancing technologies in the car. Further, rise in the Demand for Safer, More Efficient, and Convenient Driving among the customers and government Mandates for Connected Car Applications has led the adoption of Connected Car across the forecast period. Also, evolution of the New Value Chain Ecosystem of the Automotive Industry is expected to fuel the demand for Connected Cars. However, the connected cars market faces a major restrains owing to the lack of supporting Infrastructure for connected cars in the developing countries and unavailability of standard Platforms. Further, the increasing hacking of internet connected devices and high costs of these cars pose a major challenge to the connected cars market.

The regional analysis of global Connected Car market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing connected car devices in passenger cars and increase in digital services such as cybersecurity and updates. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing government mandates and growing communication and information technology infrastructure, such as 4G LTE or 5G would create lucrative growth prospects for the Connected Car market across Asia-Pacific region.

The qualitative research report on 'Connected Car market' covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The in-depth information by segments of the Connected Car market:

Market Segmentation:

By Service (Connected Services, Safety & Security, and Autonomous Driving), by Form (Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated), by Network (DSRC, and Cellular), by End Market (OEM, Aftermarket), by Transponder(OBU, RSU), by Hardware(Smart antenna, Display, Electronic Control Unit, Sensors)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Connected Car Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Connected Car, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Connected Car by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Connected Car Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Connected Car sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

