Industrial Lifting Equipment Market 2023: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

The Industrial Lifting Equipment Market is estimated to grow from USD 63.96 Billion in 2018 to reach USD 79.73 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.51% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Industrial Lifting Equipment Market:

Liebherr (Switzerland)

Toyota Industries (Japan)

KION Group (Germany)

Terex (US)

Columbus McKinnon (US)

Linamar (Canada)

Oshkosh (US)

The market for mobile cranes is expected to exhibit a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in the construction and mining industry. Due to high mobility, high travelling speed, and less time for setup on construction sites, the market for mobile cranes is increasing. Mobile cranes are commonly used in the construction of buildings and assembling of heavy equipment.

Electric forklifts are powered by batteries or fuel cells. Electric forklifts are mostly used in indoor environments as they offer improved energy efficiency and low noise level. Electric forklifts are mostly used in indoor environments as they offer improved energy efficiency and low noise level. Electric forklifts are gaining acceptance, as they are environment-friendly and produce low noise during operation; they do not emit harmful gases.

