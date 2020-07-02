Instrument Cluster Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2023

ReportsnReports adds “Instrument Cluster Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Instrument Cluster Market at global and key country level.

The Instrument Cluster Market is expected to be worth USD 9.02 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.72 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Instrument Cluster Market:

Continental (Germany)

DENSO (Japan)

Visteon (US)

Nippon Seiki (Japan)

Magneti Marelli (Italy)

Aptiv (UK)

Calsonic Kansei (Japan)

Pricol (India)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Yazaki (Japan)

The market for digital instrument cluster is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.Digital instrument clusters allow automakers to present new features and information to drivers with over-the-air software updates, preventing clusters from becoming outdated throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle. There is also a growing interest in technologies enabling 3D effects for a more immersive experience.

Passenger car held the largest share of the instrument cluster market in 2017.The demand for passenger cars is increasing in China, which has become the largest automobile market worldwide in terms of both production and sales. Factors such as large middle-class population, young population, launches of new car models, increase in per capita income, and changing lifestyles increase the consumption tendency of customers, thus acting as driving factors for increased buying preference for passenger cars.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Instrument Cluster Market, By Application, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 Instrument Cluster Market, By Vehicle Type, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Instrument Cluster Market, 2015-2023 (Million Units)

Table 4 Instrument Cluster Market for Passenger Car, By Technology, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Instrument Cluster Market for Passenger Car, By Region, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Instrument Cluster Market for Passenger Car in APAC, By Country, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Instrument Cluster Market for Passenger Car in Europe, By Country, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Instrument Cluster Market for Passenger Car in North America, By Country, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Instrument Cluster Market for Passenger Car in RoW, By Region, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Instrument Cluster Market for Commercial Vehicle, By Technology, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 11 Instrument Cluster Market for Commercial Vehicle, By Region, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 12 Instrument Cluster Market for Commercial Vehicle in North America, By Country, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 13 Instrument Cluster Market for Commercial Vehicle in APAC, By Country, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 14 Instrument Cluster Market for Commercial Vehicle in Europe, By Country, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 15 Instrument Cluster Market for Commercial Vehicle in RoW, By Region, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

…and More

