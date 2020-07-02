Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market by Solution (Asset Management, Data Management and Analytics, SCADA, Energy Management)Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports adds “Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market at global and key country level.

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market size is expected to grow from USD 20.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 35.2 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market:

IBM (US)

Actility (France)

ABB (Switzerland)

SAP (Germany)

Cisco Systems (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Intel (US)

AGT International (Switzerland)

Altair Engineering (US)

Flutura (US)

Davra Networks (US)

Wind River (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

HCL Technologies (India)

Aclara (US)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Bosch (Germany)

smartGAS (Germany)

Trimble (US)

Infosys (India)

The solutions segment includes solutions, such as asset management, security, Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), network management, mobile workforce management, connected logistics, compliance and risk management, data management and analytics, and energy management. These solutions help energy companies to maintain operational efficiency of the organization and provide seamless services to the customers.

APAC is the largest contributor to the IoT in energy market. The increasing adoption of smart grid architecture, technology upgrades, energy management, and regulatory mandates are the major contributing factors for the growth of the IoT in energy market in this region. China, the region’s largest economy is also its biggest importer. China is the region’s largest producer, accounting for half of its oil.

