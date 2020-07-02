Global Standby Rental Power Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Rental power is used to meet peak load demand, base load supply, or as a standby. The need to provide uninterrupted power is a major factor that drives the growth of the global standby rental power market. A standby rental power system is a secondary electrical system that can automatically supply power when the grid power fails by utilizing resources available at the source.
One trend in the market is increasing power purchase agreements. Constant power is a crucial necessity in oil and gas, industrial, and utility sectors. Additionally, one driver in the market is growing power rental industry. The demand for rental power is expected to increase because of growing public infrastructure construction, increasing industrial base, and supply of power to remote areas. Globally, there has been a constant rise in power consumption.
The Americas accounted for the majority of shares of the standby rental power market during 2017 and the region is anticipated to continue the dominance during the forecast period as well. The US was the major market for standby rental power services and a key revenue contributor to the market in this region. Moreover, power shortages due to the shortage of rainfall and minimum reservoir levels also increase the dependence on rental generators in countries such as Brazil creating growth opportunities for vendors in the standby rental power market.
In 2018, the global Standby Rental Power market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Standby Rental Power status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Standby Rental Power development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aggreko
APR Energy
Atlas Copco
Energyst
United Rentals
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Diesel Generators
Gas Generators
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas
Industrial
Utility
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Standby Rental Power status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Standby Rental Power development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Standby Rental Power are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Standby Rental Power Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Diesel Generators
1.4.3 Gas Generators
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Standby Rental Power Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Oil and Gas
1.5.3 Industrial
1.5.4 Utility
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Standby Rental Power Market Size
2.2 Standby Rental Power Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Standby Rental Power Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Standby Rental Power Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Standby Rental Power Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Standby Rental Power Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Standby Rental Power Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Standby Rental Power Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Standby Rental Power Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Standby Rental Power Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Standby Rental Power Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Standby Rental Power Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Standby Rental Power Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Standby Rental Power Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Standby Rental Power Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Standby Rental Power Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Standby Rental Power Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Standby Rental Power Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Standby Rental Power Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Standby Rental Power Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Standby Rental Power Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Standby Rental Power Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Standby Rental Power Key Players in China
7.3 China Standby Rental Power Market Size by Type
7.4 China Standby Rental Power Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Standby Rental Power Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Standby Rental Power Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Standby Rental Power Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Standby Rental Power Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Standby Rental Power Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Standby Rental Power Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Standby Rental Power Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Standby Rental Power Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Standby Rental Power Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Standby Rental Power Key Players in India
10.3 India Standby Rental Power Market Size by Type
10.4 India Standby Rental Power Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Standby Rental Power Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Standby Rental Power Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Standby Rental Power Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Standby Rental Power Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Aggreko
12.1.1 Aggreko Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Standby Rental Power Introduction
12.1.4 Aggreko Revenue in Standby Rental Power Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Aggreko Recent Development
12.2 APR Energy
12.2.1 APR Energy Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Standby Rental Power Introduction
12.2.4 APR Energy Revenue in Standby Rental Power Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 APR Energy Recent Development
12.3 Atlas Copco
12.3.1 Atlas Copco Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Standby Rental Power Introduction
12.3.4 Atlas Copco Revenue in Standby Rental Power Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development
12.4 Energyst
12.4.1 Energyst Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Standby Rental Power Introduction
12.4.4 Energyst Revenue in Standby Rental Power Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Energyst Recent Development
12.5 United Rentals
12.5.1 United Rentals Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Standby Rental Power Introduction
12.5.4 United Rentals Revenue in Standby Rental Power Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 United Rentals Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
