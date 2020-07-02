Global Text-to-Speech Education Technology Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Text-to-speech software solutions offer significant advantages for educational institutions that employ online/blended learning. These solutions provide students with flexible learning and spare faculties from providing repetitive in-person sessions. These also allow the creation and storage of the speech as a part of the licenses provided to institutions. Many educational experts believe that the incorporation of devices such as tablets, laptops, and projectors in classrooms improves teaching efficiency and enhances the learning procedure. This has inspired many institutions to invest in IT infrastructure to support advanced educational technologies.
The rise in enrollment of dyslexic students in educational institutions is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The recent years have witnessed a significant increase in the number of dyslexic students enrolling in higher education in several countries across the globe, especially in the developed countries such as the UK. Similarly, the awareness created by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) for providing education for dyslexic students, led to the rise in number of educational institutions accepting dyslexic students with the aid of supporting technologies. Since these educational institutions have the need to adopt assistive technologies to help students understand courses better, the coming years will witness a rapid increase in the adoption of text-to-speech education technology.
Europe is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The introduction of initiatives by the governments of various countries in the region to provide education for dyslexic students and the implementation of blended learning in classrooms, will fuel the growth of the market in this region.
In 2018, the global Text-to-Speech Education Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Text-to-Speech Education Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Text-to-Speech Education Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IVONA Software
NaturalReader
NextUp Technologies
Texthelp
LumenVox
Kurzweil Education
ReadSpeaker
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Male Voices
Female Voices
Market segment by Application, split into
English Language Learners
Blind
Vision Impaired
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Text-to-Speech Education Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Text-to-Speech Education Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Text-to-Speech Education Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
