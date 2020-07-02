Global Travel Agencies Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Travel Agencies Industry includes businesses that sell, book and arrange travel, tour and accommodation services for the general public and commercial clients. The industry also encompasses companies primarily engaged in providing travel arrangement and reservation services, including online-only booking systems.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3416335

An increasing number of people prefer to take on a long journey during the spare time. The increasing demand for travelling drives the growth of travel agencies market. Travel agencies are intermediary privately or publicly held organizations that extend travel and tourism-related services. Factors such as growing people disposable income and people preference toward tourism are main drivers.

In 2018, the global Travel Agencies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Travel Agencies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel Agencies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Asia World Enterprise

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Central America Travel Services

Regency Travel & Tours

Adelman Travel Group

AdTrav Travel Management

Atlas Travel International

Balboa Travel Management

Cain Travel

Expedia

Frosch International Travel

Global Crew Logistics

Kintetsu International Express

Montrose Travel

Omega World Travel

Ovation Travel Group

Thomas Cook

Travel and Transport

Travelocity

Travelong

TravelStore

TripAdvisor

Uniglobe Travel International

World Direct Travel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

International and Domestic Airline Bookings

Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings

Accommodation Bookings

Cruise Bookings

Car Rental

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporations

Individual Travelers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Travel Agencies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Travel Agencies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel Agencies are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-TRAVEL-AGENCIES-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 International and Domestic Airline Bookings

1.4.3 Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings

1.4.4 Accommodation Bookings

1.4.5 Cruise Bookings

1.4.6 Car Rental

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Corporations

1.5.3 Individual Travelers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Travel Agencies Market Size

2.2 Travel Agencies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Travel Agencies Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Travel Agencies Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Travel Agencies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Travel Agencies Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Travel Agencies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Travel Agencies Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Travel Agencies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Travel Agencies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Travel Agencies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Travel Agencies Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Travel Agencies Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Travel Agencies Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Travel Agencies Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Travel Agencies Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in China

7.3 China Travel Agencies Market Size by Type

7.4 China Travel Agencies Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Travel Agencies Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Travel Agencies Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in India

10.3 India Travel Agencies Market Size by Type

10.4 India Travel Agencies Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Travel Agencies Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Travel Agencies Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Travel Agencies Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Travel Agencies Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Asia World Enterprise

12.1.1 Asia World Enterprise Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Travel Agencies Introduction

12.1.4 Asia World Enterprise Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Asia World Enterprise Recent Development

12.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel

12.2.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Travel Agencies Introduction

12.2.4 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Recent Development

12.3 Central America Travel Services

12.3.1 Central America Travel Services Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Travel Agencies Introduction

12.3.4 Central America Travel Services Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Central America Travel Services Recent Development

12.4 Regency Travel & Tours

12.4.1 Regency Travel & Tours Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Travel Agencies Introduction

12.4.4 Regency Travel & Tours Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Regency Travel & Tours Recent Development

12.5 Adelman Travel Group

12.5.1 Adelman Travel Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Travel Agencies Introduction

12.5.4 Adelman Travel Group Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Adelman Travel Group Recent Development

12.6 AdTrav Travel Management

12.6.1 AdTrav Travel Management Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Travel Agencies Introduction

12.6.4 AdTrav Travel Management Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 AdTrav Travel Management Recent Development

12.7 Atlas Travel International

12.7.1 Atlas Travel International Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Travel Agencies Introduction

12.7.4 Atlas Travel International Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Atlas Travel International Recent Development

12.8 Balboa Travel Management

12.8.1 Balboa Travel Management Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Travel Agencies Introduction

12.8.4 Balboa Travel Management Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Balboa Travel Management Recent Development

12.9 Cain Travel

12.9.1 Cain Travel Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Travel Agencies Introduction

12.9.4 Cain Travel Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cain Travel Recent Development

12.10 Expedia

12.10.1 Expedia Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Travel Agencies Introduction

12.10.4 Expedia Revenue in Travel Agencies Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Expedia Recent Development

12.11 Frosch International Travel

12.12 Global Crew Logistics

12.13 Kintetsu International Express

12.14 Montrose Travel

12.15 Omega World Travel

12.16 Ovation Travel Group

12.17 Thomas Cook

12.18 Travel and Transport

12.19 Travelocity

12.20 Travelong

12.21 TravelStore

12.22 TripAdvisor

12.23 Uniglobe Travel International

12.24 World Direct Travel

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3416335

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155