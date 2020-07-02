Vendor Risk Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

In 2018, the global Vendor Risk Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Vendor Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vendor Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bitsight Technologies
Genpact
LockPath
MetricStream
Nasdaq Bwise
Resolver
SAI Global
Rsam
IBM
Optiv
Quantivate
RapidRatings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Vendor Information Management
Contract Management
Financial Control
Compliance Management
Audit Management
Quality Assurance Management
Services
Professional Services
Support and Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vendor Risk Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Vendor Risk Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Vendor Information Management
1.4.3 Contract Management
1.4.4 Financial Control
1.4.5 Compliance Management
1.4.6 Audit Management
1.4.7 Quality Assurance Management
1.4.8 Services
1.4.9 Professional Services
1.4.10 Support and Maintenance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vendor Risk Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Vendor Risk Management Market Size
2.2 Vendor Risk Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Vendor Risk Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Vendor Risk Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Vendor Risk Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Vendor Risk Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Vendor Risk Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Vendor Risk Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Vendor Risk Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Vendor Risk Management Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Vendor Risk Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Vendor Risk Management Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Vendor Risk Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Vendor Risk Management Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Vendor Risk Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Vendor Risk Management Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Vendor Risk Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Vendor Risk Management Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Vendor Risk Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Vendor Risk Management Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Vendor Risk Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Vendor Risk Management Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Vendor Risk Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Vendor Risk Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Bitsight Technologies
12.1.1 Bitsight Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.1.4 Bitsight Technologies Revenue in Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Bitsight Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Genpact
12.2.1 Genpact Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.2.4 Genpact Revenue in Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Genpact Recent Development
12.3 LockPath
12.3.1 LockPath Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.3.4 LockPath Revenue in Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 LockPath Recent Development
12.4 MetricStream
12.4.1 MetricStream Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.4.4 MetricStream Revenue in Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 MetricStream Recent Development
12.5 Nasdaq Bwise
12.5.1 Nasdaq Bwise Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.5.4 Nasdaq Bwise Revenue in Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Nasdaq Bwise Recent Development
12.6 Resolver
12.6.1 Resolver Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.6.4 Resolver Revenue in Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Resolver Recent Development
12.7 SAI Global
12.7.1 SAI Global Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.7.4 SAI Global Revenue in Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 SAI Global Recent Development
12.8 Rsam
12.8.1 Rsam Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.8.4 Rsam Revenue in Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Rsam Recent Development
12.9 IBM
12.9.1 IBM Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 IBM Recent Development
12.10 Optiv
12.10.1 Optiv Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Vendor Risk Management Introduction
12.10.4 Optiv Revenue in Vendor Risk Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Optiv Recent Development
12.11 Quantivate
12.12 RapidRatings
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
