Global Video Analytics Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Video Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2456052

This report focuses on the global Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Agent VI

Allgovision

Aventura

Genetec

Intellivision

Intuvision

Puretech Systems

Gorilla Technology

Verint

Viseum

Delopt

I2V

Qognify

Iomniscient

Briefcam

Aimetis

3VR

Ipsotek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-VIDEO-ANALYTICS-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Incident Detection

1.5.3 Intrusion Management

1.5.4 People/Crowd Counting

1.5.5 Traffic Monitoring

1.5.6 Automatic Number Plate Recognition

1.5.7 Facial Recognition

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video Analytics Market Size

2.2 Video Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Video Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Video Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Video Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Video Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Video Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Video Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Video Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Video Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Video Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Video Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Video Analytics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Video Analytics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Video Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Video Analytics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Video Analytics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Video Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Video Analytics Key Players in China

7.3 China Video Analytics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Video Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Video Analytics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Video Analytics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Video Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Video Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Video Analytics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Video Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Video Analytics Key Players in India

10.3 India Video Analytics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Video Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Video Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Video Analytics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Video Analytics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Video Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Avigilon

12.1.1 Avigilon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Video Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Avigilon Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Avigilon Recent Development

12.2 Axis Communications

12.2.1 Axis Communications Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Video Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Axis Communications Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Video Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Video Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell

12.5.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Video Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Honeywell Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.6 Agent VI

12.6.1 Agent VI Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Video Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Agent VI Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Agent VI Recent Development

12.7 Allgovision

12.7.1 Allgovision Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Video Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Allgovision Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Allgovision Recent Development

12.8 Aventura

12.8.1 Aventura Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Video Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 Aventura Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Aventura Recent Development

12.9 Genetec

12.9.1 Genetec Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Video Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 Genetec Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Genetec Recent Development

12.10 Intellivision

12.10.1 Intellivision Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Video Analytics Introduction

12.10.4 Intellivision Revenue in Video Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Intellivision Recent Development

12.11 Intuvision

12.12 Puretech Systems

12.13 Gorilla Technology

12.14 Verint

12.15 Viseum

12.16 Delopt

12.17 I2V

12.18 Qognify

12.19 Iomniscient

12.20 Briefcam

12.21 Aimetis

12.22 3VR

12.23 Ipsotek

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2456052

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155