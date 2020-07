2020 Ireland Payments Landscape Market Report- Trends, Business Competitors, Opportunities and Risks | AIB, Bank of Ireland,Ulster Bank

The research reports on Ireland Payments Landscape Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Ireland Payments Landscape Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Ireland Payments Landscape Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1909607

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

AIB

Bank of Ireland

Ulster Bank

permanent tsb

Avantcard

Elavon

Worldpay

EVO

Barclaycard

Mastercard

Visa

Ireland Payments Landscape Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Irish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

Ireland Payments Landscape Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

Ireland Payments Landscape Market Report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Irish cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Irish cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Irish cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Scope of this Report-

– Irish consumer uptake of alternative payments is gaining traction with the launch of new payment solutions including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Seqr. Apple Pay was launched in Ireland in March 2017. The mobile payment solution enables users to conduct in-store, in-app, and online payments; it is supported by Allied Irish Banks (AIB), boon, KBC (Mastercard credit and debit cards), N26, and Ulster Bank. In July 2016, Sweden-based company Seamless launched its mobile payment solution Seqr. This was followed by the launch of Google Pay in December 2016.

– In addition to traditional banks, digital banks are also offering banking products including current accounts and debit cards. Germany-based mobile-only bank N26 offers free bank accounts for both individual and business customers, along with a debit card. Revolut also offers free accounts in Ireland, while UK-based, mobile-only Starling Bank plans to enter the Irish market and offer low-cost digital current accounts to consumers.

– To capitalize on the growing popularity of digital banking, in September 2017 KBC Bank introduced a mobile app that enables individuals to open bank accounts within five minutes. Customers also receive an instant digital debit card and €5 ($6) credit in their account. And in August 2018, AIB upgraded its mobile banking app to enable individuals to instantly open a digital personal current account. Once registration is complete, customers are offered a digital debit card for immediate use.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Irish cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Irish cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Irish cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Ireland.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Irish cards and payments industry.

Single User License: US $ 2750

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1909607