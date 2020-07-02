Network Packet Broker Market by Bandwidth (1 and 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps), End User and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports adds “Network Packet Broker Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Network Packet Broker Market at global and key country level.

The Network Packet Broker Market is expected to reach USD 849.4 Million by 2023 from USD 585.4 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Network Packet Broker Market:

Gigamon (US)

NetScout Systems, Inc. (US)

Ixia (US)

VIAVI Solutions, Inc. (US)

APCON, Inc. (US)

Garland Technology (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Broadcom Inc. (US)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)

Big Switch Networks, Inc. (US)

Zenoss Inc. (US)

Network Critical (UK)

Corvil (Ireland)

CALIENT Technologies, Inc. (US)

Netgear Inc.(US)

Motadata (US)

Data centers across the globe are running at 10 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) speeds and moving to 40 Gbps, using InfiniBand or Ethernet interconnects. Although 10 Gbps speed has been in adoption for years and often viewed as “enough” by a lot of SMEs and large enterprises but due to the data explosion in the recent years these enterprises are compelled to jump to higher bandwidths.

Enterprises mostly rely on network traffic analyzer solutions to optimize their network infrastructure on a daily basis. Enterprises spend huge amounts of money on network resources to keep their network up and running all the time. This takes up a major portion of their time, leaving them with no time to form new strategies for the efficient use of network resource.

