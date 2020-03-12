The latest SaaS-based SCM market study offers a global analysis of the main strategies, business models and market shares of the most remarkable players in this market. The study offers an in-depth analysis of the main persuasive factors, market figures in terms of income, segment data, regional data and data by country. This study can be described as the most extensive documentation including all aspects of the evolving SaaS SCM market.

In the era of automation, programmed machines play an essential role in reducing the costs and time required to produce goods or services. Application users have the ability to have more control over sensitive data with features such as 24/7 monitoring and security. Rapid digitalization has increased the pressure on today’s organizations to rely on cloud-based applications. A cloud-based application can be used to easily increase or decrease operations according to the demand currently observed on the market. It manages flexibility for users of the application. The flexibility offered by the SaaS model for SCM applications gives users a competitive advantage by allowing them to adapt quickly to the demands of their respective customers and to effectively incorporate the necessary changes into operations. Users derive high returns from it through reduced cost pressures that make them highly competitive in the market. SaaS has been integrated by the main upcoming and leading SCM software companies, with major adoptions observed by SMEs. The advantage offered is the faster reactivity to changing customer demands. Users derive high returns from it through reduced cost pressures that make them highly competitive in the market. SaaS has been integrated by the main upcoming and leading SCM software companies, with major adoptions observed by SMEs. The advantage offered is the faster reactivity to changing customer demands. Users derive high returns from it through reduced cost pressures that make them highly competitive in the market. SaaS has been integrated by the main upcoming and leading SCM software companies, with major adoptions observed by SMEs. The advantage offered is the faster reactivity to changing customer demands.

Main companies covered in this report:

Descartes

Epicor Software Corporation

Big jump

IBM Corporation

Infor

JDA Software Group Inc.

Kewill

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The global SaaS-based SCM market is segmented according to the deployment model: private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. The SaaS-based SCM market can be divided by solutions in manufacturing planning, supply and supply, supply chain planning, warehouse management, transport management and others (S&OP, import / export planning, EDI , demand planning). Various vertical industry sectors are adopting SCM solutions based on SaaS and can be classified as transport and logistics services, manufacturing industry, retail industry, public sector and distribution industry. Based on the end user,

The global SaaS-based SCM market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% over the 2016 – 2025 forecast period and would represent US $ 36.72 billion in 2025. In the case of a centralized solution of supply chain management on site for a large organization, if there is a problem at the central server level, there can be a catastrophic loss for all data, while in case of service based on the cloud, data is processed from servers to servers at a very fast speed. Even if one server collapses, there are other servers that provide business continuity and thus reduce service downtime. Aware of profitability, redundant services and the need to respond to ever increasing demands,

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated market growth rate for the 2020-2027 forecast period? What will be the size of the market during the estimated period?

What are the main drivers behind the evolution of the SaaS-based SCM market over the forecast period?

Who are the main suppliers of the market and what are the winning strategies which helped them to establish themselves strongly on the SCM market based on SaaS?

What are the dominant market trends influencing the development of the SaaS-based SCM market in different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges that could hinder the growth of the SaaS-based SCM market?

What are the main opportunities that market leaders can leverage to gain success and profitability?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the SaaS-based SCM market by product and application. This report assesses the market dynamics that affect the market during the forecast period: drivers, constraints, opportunities and future trends, and provides an in-depth PEST analysis of the five regions.

