Bluetooth is a consistent protocol for wirelessly transmitting data over a communication network. All the nodes in a Bluetooth-connected network act as a transmitter for other nodes, thereby, delivering better connectivity across nodes. This has increased the demand for Bluetooth ICs in wireless devices which is likely to boost the overall Bluetooth IC market. Also, miniaturization of ICs is likely to create opportunities in global Bluetooth IC market.

Increasing investments in the IoT technology and rise in applications of smart wireless sensors are likely to drive the Bluetooth IC market. Also, rise in wearable devices might help to boost the Bluetooth IC market globally. The integration of intellectual property (IP) blocks for system-on-a-chip (SOC) design and constantly evolving communication technology might hinder the Bluetooth IC market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Bluetooth IC market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from digital audio market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Audio IC in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Bluetooth IC market.

The report also includes the profiles of Bluetooth IC market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Cypress Semiconductor

– Dialog Semiconductor

– Microchip Technology Inc

– Nordic Semiconductor

– NXP Semiconductors NV

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Silicon Laboratories, Inc

– STMicrelectronics

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

– Toshiba Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting Bluetooth IC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the Bluetooth IC market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

