The latest research report on the Security Screening Equipment market. An in-depth examination of this business 360° and is inclusive of information pertaining to vital parameters of the industry. The report provides details about the prevailing market trends, market share, industry size, current market growth, periodic deliverables, and profits projections over the forecast to 2026.

Key highlights of the Security Screening Equipment market report: Ketech Defence, Point Security, Rapiscan Systems, Analogic, American Science and Engineering, XP Metal Detectors, Adani Systems, Teledyne DALSA, PerkinElmer, others

Security Screening Equipment Market Segments and Outlook 2020:

Global Security Screening Equipment Market Size Segmentation by Type:



Walk-Through Metal Detector

Hand-Held Metal Detector

X-Ray System

Explosives Trace Detection

Explosives Detection System

Explosives Trace Portal

Liquid Container Screening

Threat Image Projection Systems Global Security Screening Equipment Market Segmentation by Application:



Airports

Government Buildings

Commercial and Public Spaces

Residential

Mining